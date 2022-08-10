Tulsa police looking for missing 4-year-old boy

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a missing 4-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa police posted Preston Wade's photo on their Facebook page around 4 p.m. Police say he hasn't been seen since about 3 p.m. in his front yard near East 49th Street North and Peoria.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Spider-Man silhouette on the front and black shorts. Police say he's cross-eyed and is considered endangered.

