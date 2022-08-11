Family remembers life, legacy of Dwain Midget

TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends are remembering the life of Dwain Midget. He worked at the City of Tulsa for more than 30 years, most recently heading the Working in Neighborhoods Department.

“Midget has truly left a legacy through his public service at City Hall," the city says.

Family members, including three of his children and his sister, say Midget was full of joy and full of love.

“Just as much as he is solid and he has a brilliant mind, he’s also daddy,” said Jemia Midget. “He was affectionate with us and we just loved him so much.”

Jemia Midget is Dwain’s oldest daughter. She says her dad taught them so much during his full life, most memorably The Noah Principal.

“No matter what happened, no matter if anyone speaks against it, anybody doesn’t believe in you, go ahead and build it,” said Jemia Midget. “They will see at the end.”

Dwain’s sister Kim Midget said from the earliest days, he was a leader.

“Honestly when we were in elementary school, he was well known in elementary school,” said Kim Midget. “He really was.”

That trend continued from leadership roles at Booker T. Washington High School, to a summer spell as a garbage collector for the city of Tulsa.

“It was kind of like an initiation of being a hard worker,” said his daughter Ambrose Midget.

He was the first Black student council president at Memphis State, now the University of Memphis. He also earned a master’s degree from the University of Nigeria.

“An example of how to go about life,” said his son Jairus Midget. “How to carry yourself in certain situations and show up when it’s time to show up and don’t be afraid of hard work. Be prepared.”

Dwain Midget also pursued his law degree in his 40’s. He graduated with the degree when he was 49. He got the degree at the same time his daughter, Jemia, was pursuing her law degree.

“My first day of attending he surprised me and said guess what I’m in law school too,” said Jemia Midget.

For longtime friend Bobby Eaton, he says Dwain will be deeply missed.

“He was funny,” said Bobby Eaton. “He was upbeat. He was a smart and intelligent man.”

His family says his sense of humor carried him through and it’s something they’ll carry in their hearts forever.

“We just always laughed with him, had good times, had inside jokes,” said Jemia Midget.

Even as Dwain got sick and fought illness for months, his family says he was doing his best to take care of what he loved most, his family and his community.

“He was just authentically himself,” said Jemia Midget. “His job, he did that for the people and he poured out 37 years as an advocate for his community.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum released a statement.

A great man passed away. Dwain Midget was a tireless community leader and a true Tulsa success story - starting his career with the City working on a garbage truck, earning his law degree, and working his way up to be a senior leader in the city government for decades including his most recent service as Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department.

When we wanted to inspire up and coming public servants at the City, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service.

One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service.

He loved North Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide.

The prayers of our family and the City of Tulsa team are with Dwain’s family. This is a great loss.

The family is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. It’ll take place at the Black Wall Street Memorial Monument near the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Midget will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

We’ll add a link Saturday morning to watch a live stream of the service.

