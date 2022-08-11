Berryhill teachers, staff go through 'Stop the Bleed' training

TULSA, Okla. — Teachers and staff went through hands-on training Thursday at Berryhill Public Schools.

During "Stop the Bleed" training, they learned how to possibly save a life, if a student receives a life-threatening wound.

First, teachers and staff were talked through how to respond if there's an active shooter on campus. Then, they trained on what to do, if an innocent student or colleague is hit by gunfire.

"Just three simple techniques centered around applying pressure. tourniquets, how to pack wounds and apply pressure," says Sam Antar, a SWAT physician with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

They also got hands-on practice to learn how much pressure it actually takes to stop a person from bleeding out.

"Our swat paramedics had actually built these models at home, that bleed," Antar said. "They were able to pack them, and apply tourniquets to them and visually see the bleeding stop when they did the right thing."

Antar says this training is crucial for teachers because they will most likely be the first on the scene, in the classroom.

"The teachers truly are the first responders so to give them these skills so they can start to stop the threatening bleeds is vital. Because bleeding is the number one preventable cause of death in trauma, whether its gunshot wounds or car accidents."

Berryhill Middle School Assistant Principal Doug Price said he agrees.

"This is a situation that may never happen so you can’t train for it enough so I mean that's why we wanna be here and do this and have our teachers and staff prepare for these situations. "

