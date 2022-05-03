Tulsa Zoo to unveil 'Zoorassic World' dinosaur exhibit

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is preparing to open its temporary, dinosaur-themed exhibit on Monday.

"Zoorassic World" will feature more than 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that the zoo hopes will use their movement and sound to give zoogoers a realistic experience.

“We’re excited to bring dinosaurs back to the Tulsa Zoo,” said Patrick Weisz, the zoo’s vice president of guest experience. “It was important for us to include a wide variety of dinosaurs to maximize learning opportunities for our guests. We’re proud to have representation from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic eras.”

Walking tours and an archeological dig for fossil casts will be available.

Entry into Zoorassic World is the cost of zoo admission plus $6 for general admission, $5 for members or $45 for a membership add-on guests may use for the duration of the exhibit. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Labor Day.

Find tickets and more information here.

