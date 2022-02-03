Tulsa Zoo animals take on winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — Animals at the Tulsa Zoo are out and about despite the facility closing due to the winter storm hitting Green Country.

The zoo posted photos Thursday of some of its residents taking on the snow including the red panda and snow leopard.

Snow days are some of our favorite days to see the zoo transform. Although we are closed to the public, enjoy a few shots from today. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SVbwJUM4dn — Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) February 3, 2022

The zoo is closed to the public Thursday.

