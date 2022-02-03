Watch
Tulsa Zoo animals take on winter weather

Tulsa Zoo
Posted at 2:01 PM, Feb 03, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Animals at the Tulsa Zoo are out and about despite the facility closing due to the winter storm hitting Green Country.

The zoo posted photos Thursday of some of its residents taking on the snow including the red panda and snow leopard.

The zoo is closed to the public Thursday.

