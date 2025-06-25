Tulsa YouthWorks launches 'Harvest Box' to support student scholarships

TULSA, Okla. — At first glance, this ranch looks like any other, with horses, a barn, and rows of vegetables stretching across the garden beds.

It's set apart by who maintains it: students from Tulsa Youthworks, a local nonprofit that helps young people overcome personal challenges and build brighter futures.

One of those students is Mona, a very outgoing student who gives lots of thanks to the organization.

“I don’t know where I would be without this,” she said. “I’d probably be in a much different place.”

Mona has faced more adversity than many her age.

“Everyone has been homeless,” she said. “I was little, but at one point we were living at my grandpa’s house.”

Many of the young people in the program experienced homelessness, trauma, or live with learning disabilities.

Chris Beach founded YouthWorks 17 years ago to fill a growing need to support at-risk students, “When we realized how many kids were dropping out, we said, ‘OK, we’ve got to figure something out.’”

That realization led to Tulsa YouthWorks, a year-round after-school program that includes a 10-week summer camp. The ranch is just one part of the experience. Students grow vegetables, work with animals, and help run the organization’s “Pizza Factory,” which teaches entrepreneurship while feeding those in need.

“I don’t like to share food,” Mona said with a laugh. “But sharing it with people who are more in need than me, it’s like something clicks in my brain. It feels rewarding.”

Now, YouthWorks is growing again, literally. The organization launched a new program called Harvest Box, where students partner with local farmers to sell freshly harvested produce. The proceeds support a scholarship fund that enables students like Mona to pursue higher education.

“I think if I had the chance to take it, I would,” she said. “And I think most people would. If they’re giving us this opportunity, we should all take it.”

Tulsa YouthWorks is changing lives, one stem, one student, one second chance at a time.

If you would like to buy a box, it starts at $35 for the food box, and there is an additional cost for add-ons like pizza or pickles they make. To order a box, click here.

