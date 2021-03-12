World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community held a big birthday celebration for one of our heroes.
World War II veteran Clyde Smith turned 100 years young Thursday, or as the sign outside his house says, "aged to perfection!"
Smith was happy to share his secret to a long and happy life.
"Well, like I said, having good friends and being good to people, being nice and helping people whenever I can," he said.
The Centenarians of Oklahoma presented Smith with a plaque to celebrate his century of life.
