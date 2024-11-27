Tulsa woman sentenced for Jan. 6 involvement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge sentenced a Tulsa woman to three years of probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents filed in the District of Columbia.

An FBI special agent said a witness reported recognizing Tricia LaCount in her own Facebook post while walking to the Ellipse for the rally.

After further investigation, investigators submitted a criminal complaint against LaCount including photos they say show LaCount inside the Capitol, as well as inside the offices of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

In July LaCount agreed to plead guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Three other counts were dismissed.

On Nov. 12 LaCount’s attorney filed a motion to postpone the sentence because former President Donald Trump won the election and has promised to dismiss cases involving the Jan. 6 events when he returns to office.

The motion says, “Moreover, proceeding to sentencing rather than continuing the sentencing would result in a final conviction for Ms. LaCount. This would mean that rather than eventually having her case dismissed, she would now have to submit a pardon application – something that would be expensive and time-consuming.”

