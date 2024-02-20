Tulsa woman provides Alzheimer’s resources in the black community

TULSA, Okla. — This Black History Month, 2 News Oklahoma looked at the disparity in Alzheimer’s cases among older black Americans and one woman whose life mission is to help bring awareness.

For the last 20 years, Beverly Baul made it her goal to provide access to resources for black families in our community.

“It was a beautiful moment,” said Beverly Baul.

Flipping through photo albums showing decades' worth of memories, Beverly Baul geared up for her next big event to shine the light on a devastating diagnosis.

“They don’t know about the resources,” said Baul. “They don’t know what direction to go. A lot of time, caregivers don’t know exactly what is happening to their loved one.”

Baul is the executive director of Alzheimer’s Diversity Outreach Services. She said that education started with her own family.

“I’ve learned so much about my family history,” said Baul. “I’ve learned that it was on both sides of my family.”

Out of Africa: Healthy Brain Strategies, Tulsa gala celebrates 20 years

From her aunt to her grandfather and, most recently, her younger sister, she’s dealt with the diagnosis firsthand. She’s uniquely positioned to provide care and support to other families.

“I feel good about being able to help families,” said Baul. “I know the journey they’re on.”

Alzheimer’s Diversity Outreach Services provides workshops, health fairs, and one-on-one consultations with people all over the country. Their biggest yearly event is Out of Africa: Healthy Brain Strategies.

With the Alzheimer’s Association saying older black Americans are twice as likely as older whites to have Alzheimer’s, Baul uses this event as an annual summit bringing together caretakers, doctors, and families.

The goal is to show our community how to provide the best care.

“If they know, then they’ll know how to treat their loved one and what their loved one will need,” said Baul.

The event brought together thousands of people over the last 20 years.

