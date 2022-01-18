Tulsa veteran donates special gift to school that changed his life

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa native is coming back to his roots to donate something very special to him, to the school that he says changed his life.

Shannon Matthews is from north Tulsa. He got his start at Tulsa Community College and OSU-Tulsa. On Tuesday, he gave back the only way he knows how.

Graduating with a business degree from OSU-Tulsa, Matthews said college was hard, especially with a young daughter and walking to and from classes. He said he almost gave up, but thanks to some great professors, he stuck it out.

After graduating, Matthews went on to the military. While stationed in Haiti, he was stabbed in the leg for which he received a Purple Heart, the same one he's donating.

“Well, I’m here to donate a Purple Heart. My Purple Heart because OSU-Tulsa has had a significant impact on my life. I would not be where I am because of OSU-Tulsa. No, I’m not a spokesman for the school either. But I learned a lot and I encourage any and everyone to go to school because without education you are no one,” said Matthews.

The Purple Heart will be placed in a case on the grounds of OSU-Tulsa so all students and faculty can see and hopefully be inspired by Matthews's story.

