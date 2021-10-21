Tulsa toy stores prepare for Christmas amid supply chain issues

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa toy stores are making sure their shelves are stocked before the busy holiday shopping season.

It’s been a growing issue around the country, as supply chain problems have made it difficult to get inventory.

At Tulsa Toy Depot in south Tulsa, store owner Ryan McAdams says they have more inventory than they’ve ever had in the store because he started ordering for Christmas around July.

Kiddlestix owner Jana Doyle says they did the same thing at the midtown toy store.

Doyle says they decided to order earlier than normal because of the shipping delays. Not only did they order early, but they also ordered a higher quantity to make sure they could be stocked up.

“We decided to order earlier than we normally would because of all the shipping delays,” said Doyle.

She says they’ve already seen several early Christmas shoppers, including some who say they are concerned about making sure they can get the gifts their kids want.

“I think we’re going to see it for a while," Doyle says.

"We’re not concerned about our inventory for Christmas, but we are a little concerned about restocking the store in January so I don’t think it’s going to be solved anytime soon."

McAdams says while they’re prepared, the supply chain issues across the country are extensive.

"There is not a single point along the supply chain that does not have some kind of issue somewhere,” McAdams says.

McAdams says some toy manufacturers don’t have enough items to send out because of factories closing due to the pandemic or worker shortages. McAdams says of the 200 vendors they normally carry in the Tulsa Toy Depot, some of them have chosen not to ship to the U.S. as frequently because it’s too costly. The store owner went on to say even when the inventory finally gets through the mail service, shipping issues are causing slowdowns.

“One little stoppage here and there this massive issue we’ve had in one year it’s going to take a while to unwound and get better down the road. it’s not going to happen overnight,” McAdams says.

The small business owners are hoping that shoppers will be patient with their employees this holiday season and keep in mind some alternatives if you can’t find the exact gift you want.

“If that individual item or company is not going to be in the store this year, we can at least show you something that’s as good or maybe even better that’s another option,” McAdams said.

