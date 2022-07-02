Tulsa to host National Reining Breeders Classic in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — One of the largest equine events in the world is coming to Tulsa next year.

Today Tulsa Regional Tourism announced expo square will host the National Reining Breeders Classic next spring.

At a time when businesses were hurting due to the pandemic. Tulsa's Expo Square hosted an event for the National Breeders, and that opened up a world of opportunities that is now paying off.

This is a big deal for Tulsa.

The event had been in Katy, Texas for the past 22 years, but organizers said they picked Tulsa because they see it as an opportunity for growth.

“The momentum right now within our equine industry is incredible,” VP of Marketing and Communications for Tulsa Regional Tourism, Tim Chambers said.

From the Pinto World Championship show to the U.S. National Arabian and Half Arabian Championship show, Expo Square prides itself in hosting a number of equine shows.

“In 2022 alone, I think we’ve got 10 other equine events that are in that facility,” Chambers said.

Chambers said Expo Square's profound footprint in the equine industry brings in nearly 83 million dollars in direct economic impact to the City of Tulsa. Now, it's adding a new show on its list — The National Reining Breeders Classic.

“And then the economic impact from this one, I think we’re looking at about a direct impact of 4.3 Million and then the more robust, total impact when you start taking in account for dining is about 7.4 million,” Chambers said.

Chamers said it's the second largest reigning event in the world and is expected to draw in about four thousand attendees, with 3,500 expected to stay overnight.

“Reigning is really, you know so much fun to watch and its considered the million dollar show in purse show and so they have distributed 24 million dollars in purses over the last 24 years…so there will be a lot of competition, excitement, and we’re just really excited it’s in Tulsa,” Amanda Blair, Cheif Operating Officer of Expo square and The Tulsa State Fair said.

Chambers said the event organizers saw Expo Square's size and versatility in 2020 when they hosted a smaller event for the National Reining Breeders.

“We’re just set up in a really strong way and Expo Square is able to deliver,” Chambers said.

The event is scheduled to take place from April 16th to the 23rd.