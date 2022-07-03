Organizers and volunteers help set up for the 2022 Folds of Honor Freedom Fest

TULSA, Okla — The big Independence Day holiday weekend is well underway, with plenty of fun yet to be had on the Fourth of July.

Organizers and volunteers spent their day at River West Park, setting up for Monday's Folds of Honor Freedom Fest celebration.

The group is anticipating between 70,000 and 80,000 people will watch it's big fireworks show.

Event coordinator, Randy Howell, said it's one of the biggest fireworks shows in Eastern Oklahoma.

“6 thousand firework shells, which we are gonna launch, from the 23rd street bridge about 1000 feet in the air, then they’ll explode and create one of the largest aerial displays in Tulsa", Howell said.

He said this show is unlike any other because they use more than just your standard firework.

Along with the firework show, the event will also have plenty of family fun and food.

"In just 24 hours this entire field here at river west will be filled with bounce houses, food trucks, and live music", Howell said.

Howell said if you plan on coming to be aware that parking will be tricky, and some roads & bridges will be closed.

The West 23rd Street bridge will be closed starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

South Jackson Avenue will close at 3:00 p.m. and Riverside Drive will close at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Howell said because of the heat, they are adjusting one rule.

“We do know it’s going to be hot, so we typically in the past haven’t allowed shade tents but this year we are happy to have people bring shade tents as long as they aren’t obstructing anyone’s views and they are willing to take them down when night comes", Howell said.

Freedom Fest officially starts at 6:00 p.m. on July 4th and wraps up with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

