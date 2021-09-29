Tulsa State Fair: Sheriff's office shares tips on fair safety ahead of opening

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shared a handful of safety tips Wednesday ahead of the opening for the 2021 Tulsa State Fair.

Sheriff Vic Regalado held a news conference to go over fair safety for fairgoers, including reminders to lock up any valuables that might be left in the parking lot.

“Don’t make it inviting by leaving your personal property on the front seat or anything else that would catch the eye of a burglar," Regalado says.

"Please lock up all your valuables in the trunk that you are not going to be taking.”

Guns are not allowed at the fair.

The sheriff's office's warning included a handful of tips that will help keep children from getting lost or put in danger.

TCSO is offering free wrist bands for children that parents can write their phone numbers on to help deputies get lost kids back to their parents.

Wrist bands will be available at the sheriff's office command post near the entrance on the east side of Expo Square or the TCSO booth on the upper level of Expo Square.

Here are the steps deputies say parents should take when taking a child to the fair:

If your child becomes lost, immediately alert a deputy or go to the “lost child” on the East end of the midway near Central Park Hall

Talk to your children about what to do if they get lost. Let them know that deputies are there to help them, and not be afraid to ask them for help.

Take a picture of your children with your cell phone. This will provide a current photo of your child and what they are wearing.

