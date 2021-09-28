Reparations hearing for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors set for Tuesday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday is an important milestone in the ongoing legal battle over reparations for the devastation caused by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. A hearing could decide whether a lawsuit against the city moves forward.

The plaintiffs include relatives of those affected by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The lawsuit claims the city and six others should be held responsible for what happened. Attorneys for the defendants will be challenging a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, a rally was held last night in Greenwood District in support of the lawsuit. Monday’s rally was a message to the city that the survivors and descendants will not be forgotten. It was a night of prayer and recognition while also celebrating the churches that remain standing from the massacre.

“We’re asking that the judge allows us to move forward in discovery, that’s first and foremost. We’re asking for a declaration that this, indeed, is a public nuisance. We’re asking for the judge to abate which means to fix,” attorney for survivors, Damario Solomon-Simmons said.

In a statement, the Justice for Greenwood Foundation said “when no legal action is taken against acts of racial terror, that gives permission for it to happen again.”

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. The court will decide whether to move forward or dismiss the lawsuit.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --