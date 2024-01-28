Tulsa School Board hosts Q&A for potential candidates

TULSA, Okla. — Six candidates are in the running for the next Tulsa Public Schools board.

Five answered questions from a non-partisan civics group offering its top issues in education.

The panel answered a variety of questions including some about safety in TPS.

"Safety committees are not working because nobody is making them work. You could take care of this problem, the churches, if you would get involved on those safety committees,"

Carver Middle School eighth grader, Margaret Hope-Hernandez, was one of many in a packed auditorium.

"Angry. It made me very angry to see someone so blatantly dismiss that issue," Hope-Hernandez said.

This was one of many topics candidates from Districts 2, 5 and 6 were asked about.

Others include re-imagining school transportation, addressing the crossing guard shortage and mental health.

"I struggle with mental health as well and it has impacted my schooling," Hope-Hernandez said. "You can't have a good school without mental health."

Another area of importance covered was reducing class sizes.

District 5 candidate, Teresa Pena, said "yes" to reducing class size, saying she would prefer realigning schedules to allow teachers to work with fewer students at a time.

Also running on the District 5 ballot is John Croisant, who said "yes" to all questions.

"We haven't received funds for more teachers to lower class sizes, or hire additional support staff like counselors, parents, teacher support personnel, to support our students," Croisant said.

Hope-Hernandez isn't old enough to vote just yet, but those who are will head to the polls on April 2.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

