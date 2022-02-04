Tulsa Road Conditions: Snow, ice buildup causing issues around Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The snowfall is from the early February winter storm in Oklahoma is over, but the buildup left behind Friday can be hazardous to drivers headed into the weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation described conditions on most highways in the Tulsa metro area as "slick and hazardous" around 11 a.m. on Friday.

However, roadway conditions in the metro area are improving as sunlight starts to melt some layers of the snow and ice away.

>> See live traffic conditions in the area here

"We're looking pretty good because even your smaller cars are able to pass roadways and get up the hills out there," said City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell.

"Like I said, we did get some snow last night but it wasn't significant enough that the cars were bottoming out."

Radar derived snowfall totals from the last wave of snow that moved through last night and early this morning. Generally less than 4" across the area.#2News #OkWx pic.twitter.com/cziOBsUlnk — Brandon Wholey KJRH (@BrandonWholey) February 4, 2022

MORE >>> Winter Weather: How to drive through snow, ice

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --