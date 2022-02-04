Watch
Tulsa Road Conditions: Snow, ice buildup causing issues around Green Country

Posted at 11:50 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 12:50:15-05

TULSA, Okla. — The snowfall is from the early February winter storm in Oklahoma is over, but the buildup left behind Friday can be hazardous to drivers headed into the weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation described conditions on most highways in the Tulsa metro area as "slick and hazardous" around 11 a.m. on Friday.

However, roadway conditions in the metro area are improving as sunlight starts to melt some layers of the snow and ice away.

"We're looking pretty good because even your smaller cars are able to pass roadways and get up the hills out there," said City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell.

"Like I said, we did get some snow last night but it wasn't significant enough that the cars were bottoming out."

