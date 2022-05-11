Tulsa Riverside Airport prepare for dozens of private jets ahead of PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s riverside airport is gearing up to welcome dozens of private jets carrying golfers and spectators for the PGA championship next week.

Starting Sunday, crews will be working longer hours and the airport plans to increase patrols. Austin Wheeler, the airport’s manager, can be seen frequently on the airfield overseeing an already busy airport. With six flight schools on the property, it is the busiest small airport in the state for landing and take-offs. This week he’s prepared to welcome between 30 and 40 private jets with high profile golfers.

“Our fuelers are working extra hours. Our air traffic control tower normally closes at 10 p.m., they are going to be staying later in the evening.”

Airport security will also increase patrols as they anticipate spectators will gather outside the airfield fence to get a glimpse of the golfers.

Wheeler says with the increase in traffic, one of their challenges will be directing jets as they arrive. They hope the majority will drop off their players, fuel-up and fly-out to make space for others. But, they do have the space if needed.

“It’s going to be really dynamic and fluid as we see what the needs are. They’ll change hour by hour, if not even faster than that.”

The airport has spent four months rehabbing areas on the runways and they made major updates to the airport's front entrance.

“It’s exciting for us to see it actually play out but we’re also really excited for June to get here and for things to get back to normal.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --