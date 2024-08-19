Tulsa Public Superintendent optimistic about new school year

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's largest school district opens on Aug. 20, and nearly 34,000 students will walk into the classrooms of Tulsa Public Schools.

Superintendent Ebony Johnson, Ed.D., told 2 New Oklahoma they are laser-focused on helping students learn.

Dr. Johnson met 2 News at her high school alma mater, McLain High School.

There, everyone knows Superintendent Ebony Johnson. Walking through the halls, she told us she was a student first and, later, the principal.

"I love coming back to McLain High School," said Johnson. "It's my roots, and I'm honored to be here."

Now the superintendent, she said she has big plans for district schools to meet state mandates with what she calls it the "Three R's."

TPS's Three R's



Responsive Results Oriented Resilient

TPS teachers and staff will be responsive, she said.

"Because we have our data, we know that there's change that we have to make so that our students are successful," Johnson said. "Results oriented, which means we are going to use data to drive our outcomes which speaks directly to those expectations."

The third "R" is resilient.

"Make sure our schools are supported. Our leaders are supported while being held accountable as well for performing. And making sure that our teachers get everything that they need," she added.

Like other schools across the nation, Dr. Johnson said hiring qualified teachers remains a challenge.

Two weeks before opening day, there were 140 teacher vacancies in Tulsa classrooms. However, plans are in place to make sure there is a leader in each classroom.

"We have office team members step in and support while we are hiring and still recruiting," Dr. Johnson said. "We also work with Kelly Services - a vendor - which helps us recruit more individuals from the community to come in and substitute teach."

McLain High School, on the other hand, begins the 2024/25 school year in a unique position. The school is fully staffed and led by a new principal.

"We are fully staffed at McLain," said Rob Kaiser, Ed.D., McLain High School principal. "We believe that as a leadership team that you can win the summer if you start the year fully staffed."

Winning students here is a critical mission as this high school battles chronic absenteeism and lower graduation rates.

To help keep kids focused, she said, McLain students will be required to wear uniforms for the first time. Incoming sophomore Tabetha Acosta told me she'd like more variety but doesn't mind the new rule.

"But I feel like it makes people look more professional because they are not walking around in pajamas - and quickly thrown together clothes," said Tabetha Acosta, McLain High School sophomore. "It helps people actually try."

All Tulsa Public School students will be offered free breakfast and lunch this year. The district is also starting the year with plenty of bus drivers, courtesy of hiring bonuses and a strong training program.

However, Dr. Johnson added that TPS is always looking to hire more drivers, support staff and teachers.

Security is beefed up at all TPS campuses. And so is the policy on cell phones for students.

Elementary and middle school students must turn off and put away their phones for the day. High school students will be offered a slightly more flexible plan.

"We are saying phones away unless it's an academic reason that your phone is out in the classroom and/or if the principal is allowing it during some of the recess time," stated Dr. Johnson.

As for Superintendent Walters' mandate that every classroom have the Ten Commandments and a Bible that teachers will use for instruction?

Dr. Johnson made the TPS position clear.

"We have curriculum that's been adopted and approved and vetted by the state department," she said. "That curriculum we have been following. We will continue to follow that curriculum."

Controversy aside, Dr. Johnson remains focused on academics. She has high hopes as students return to campus and offers an optimistic message.

"I am so glad that they chose TPS, and we are going to have a great 2024-25 school year," Dr. Johnson said, smiling.

