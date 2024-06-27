Ryan Walters to require Bible be taught in Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma school superintendents received a memorandum from State Superintendent Ryan Walters announcing the Bible be added to the foundational texts in the curriculum.

All Oklahoma schools must incorporate the Bible, which includes the Ten Commandments, as instructional support into the teaching curriculum.

Walters said the directive is in alignment with the educational standards approved on or around May 2019 and all districts must comply.

“The Bible is an indispensable historical and cultural touchstone,” said Walters. “Without basic knowledge of it, Oklahoma students are unable to properly contextualize the foundation of our nation which is why Oklahoma educational standards provide for its instruction. This is not merely an educational directive but a crucial step in ensuring our students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.”

Walters said the Bible is one of the most historically significant books and a cornerstone of Western civilization, along with the Ten Commandments.

They will be referenced as an appropriate study of history, civilization, ethics, and comparative religion, including their influence on our nation's founders and constitution.

The State Department of Education said they may supply materials for the Bible, to ensure uniformity in delivery.

