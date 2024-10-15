Tulsa Public Schools to no longer allow backpacks at some schools

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools has announced some new rules for students coming into class after Fall Break.

We first told you about these changes in September after a threat to Memorial High School prompted an investigation by the FBI:

Students will now have to be scanned in using security metal detectors and wands to help with safety.

However, some parents have concerns surrounding the new system.

Brenda Robles is a mom of four. Her children go to Memorial High and Memorial Middle.

She is worried the security lines will cause traffic when trying to get to school.

“That does worry me a bit because I’m thinking my children are getting into school and are safely in class, but because of the long line, they’re still waiting outside,” she said.

Julia Devers is also a mom of four TPS students.

She wanted to know if security would be maintained outside of school just as much as it would be inside.

“At the junior high, every time I go to pick up my daughter, there’s a fight outside," she said. "There’s only one security guard, and they have to run over to help.”

To address these concerns, 2 News reached out to TPS's Executive Director of Communications, Caroline Crouch.

She said the district is always in communication with law enforcement to try and ensure as much safety as possible.

“You certainly can't predict everything, but we're doing our very best to make sure we're using state of the art technology," said Crouch. "We're working very closely with our school communities, and we're working very closely with our law enforcement partners across the city.”

More than anything, Crouch said she wants students to feel comfortable and safe while they're at school and urges families and students to speak to their school principal if something feels out of place.

