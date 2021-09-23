Watch
Tulsa Public Schools looking for feedback on Native American-based mascots at two schools

James Mohler, KJRH
Daniel Webster High School
Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 23, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is looking for public feedback on a couple of schools in the district that have potentially problematic mascots.

Daniel Webster's "Warrior" and Central's "Brave" are up for debate as the district works "to build understanding around the meaning of mascot to school community, the history of school and mascot, understanding of cultural awareness, and the larger implications of Native American mascots."

To do that, TPS is forming a committee made up of representatives from each school including parents, students, staff, alumni and members of their Indian Education parent committee.

Anyone looking to share their thoughts about the mascots can do so here.

Union Public Schools recently chose to do away with its "Redskins" mascot and is working toward naming a new mascot.

