Union Public Schools reveals top mascot choices, asks for public opinion

TULSA, Okla. — It's time to choose! After an extensive search for a new mascot, Union Public Schools have announced the two finalists: the Redhawks or the Bison.

Back in June, the school district announced it would begin its search for a new mascot from students, parents, alumni, teachers, and the public.

Union officials say more than 320 ideas were submitted, but two names quickly rose to the top for the Mascot Advisory Committee.

Chris Payne, Chief Communications Officer for UPS says this about the finalists:

“While there were a lot of great names submitted, these two emerged as the frontrunners. There were a number of people who nominated both the Redhawks and the Bison as the preferred name for Union’s new mascot. Many other names were suggested, and the Mascot Advisory Committee considered all of them, looking carefully at the qualities and characteristics to see how well they align with Union’s Core Values. We have compiled the attributes of these finalists as put forth by the people who nominated them and seek public input to determine which one would best represent Union Public Schools. This input will be used to inform the design of Union’s future mascot. Ultimately, Union High School students will have the final say, as this is their mascot.”

Now, UPS is asking for the public's input. The public can make their preferences known through Thought Exchange to pick which has the "qualities that best represent" the district. Officials say that ultimately Union students will have the final say.

The exchange will be open until Sept. 29 at 11:59 a.m. To be a part of the decision of Union's next mascot, click here.

