Grove schools in distance learning after loss of teacher

Grove Public Schools
Lisa Lovelady
Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 07, 2021
GROVE, Okla. — Grove Public Schools announced on Tuesday that it will give its students and staff the time to grieve and remember after losing a teacher over the weekend.

The school district said Lisa Lovelady passed away on Sunday. She worked in the district for over 30 years where she taught first grade, gifted and talented students, and music classes.

At this time, the district is working with a crisis team to create plans to help students during the grief process.

