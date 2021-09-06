Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henryetta hosts annual Labor Day Celebration

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 14:54:44-04

Henryetta celebrated one of its largest gatherings of the year Monday. As the summer winds down, the city held its annual Labor Day Celebration. It is also one of the largest labor day celebrations in the state.

Thousands of people could be seen on main street here watching the marching bands and a variety of floats drive by. People from across the country visited the small town to celebrate America’s workers.

Henryette native and Tulsa transplant, Fran Hendricks watched the parade with her family visiting from New York. Glad to be with family, Hendricks says it’s also important to reflect on America’s history and its workers.

“The importance of today means the history of where our country has been and what it’s been through and the work ethic,” Hendricks said.

Labor Day also marks a trend in the right direction for the state’s unemployment numbers. Claims are continuing to decline towards pre-pandemic levels according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Last week, the OESC reported a total of 3,146 claims which is 840 less than the previous week.

Meanwhile, Henryetta's celebration also features a concert, a carnival, a rodeo and fireworks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7