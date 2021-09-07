Watch
Hawthorne Elementary opens today, TPS admin calling on substitute teachers

Posted at 6:14 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 07:25:01-04

TULSA, Okla. — Students at Hawthorne Elementary are back in the classroom today. This comes after the school shut its doors for three days forcing them to learn from home. The administration says the closure was due to a lack of staff to stay open.

The school went into distance learning last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The school hasn't explicitly said whether the closures were covid related.

Tulsa public schools, like many districts across the Sooner State, are struggling to hire substitute teachers. It’s been a problem for years, but the pandemic has only made the problem worse. TPS superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist told 2 News Oklahoma last year that they only had a quarter of the subs they needed.

In Hawthorne elementary school’s announcement to parents yesterday, they say “having a strong substitute teacher pool in place is critical to keeping our students safely learning in person.” Administrators are calling on the public to see if anyone is interested in applying to be a substitute teacher. If you or anyone you know might be interested in becoming a substitute teacher, CLICK HERE to begin the application process.

