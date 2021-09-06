Pilot hurt after crashing small plane in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A small plane crashed in an east Tulsa field on Monday morning.

Tulsa police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to the site of the crash in a field near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

Tulsa police say the plane crashed shortly after taking off from nearby Harvey Airport, injuring the pilot who was the only person in the aircraft.

The pilot was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

