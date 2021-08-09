Tulsa Public Schools, local health leaders push for COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of return to class

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools and the Tulsa Health Department are holding a news conference on Monday in an effort to inform people about the COVID-19 vaccine.

TPS is planning to ask people to get vaccinated before the new school year begins Aug. 19.

Children 12 and older are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those children get their vaccinations before returning to classrooms.

Monday's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The list of speakers is expected to include:

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart

Oklahoma State University Medical Center Chief of Staff Mousumi Som

Vernon A.M.E. Church Reverend Robert Turner

TPS released its back-to-school plan last week and said the district "expects" all students and adults to be wearing masks.

The district along with the rest of the districts in the state cannot mandate masks under current Oklahoma law.

