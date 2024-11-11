Tulsa police: Teen boys start shooting, 11-year-old girl struck inside her home

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said an 11-year-old girl was shot in the leg after teen boys were shooting near her home.

Just after 4 p.m. on Nov. 11, TPD responded to the shooting near West 46th Street North and North Main Street.

Officers said two groups of "juvenile males" who knew each other started shooting and bullets struck multiple homes and cars.

One bullet went through a house and hit an 11-year-old girl who was in her kitchen. First responders took the girl to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at least two shots went through the home.

TPD couldn't provide any suspect details or descriptions of the vehicles involved as they are working to learn more from people in the area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

