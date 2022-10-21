Tulsa police: Six teens caught after overnight chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police apprehended six teens after chasing them in a stolen SUV overnight.

A Flock camera caught the license plate of a Jeep Cherokee near 34th and Riverside that alerted police around 1:10 a.m.

An officer shortly saw the stolen Jeep and attempted a traffic stop, but the car never pulled over which began a chase throughout Tulsa.

The chase ended when the Jeep jumped some railroad tracks and slid into a light pole. All six teens in the car fled from the scene of the crash.

Nearly two dozen officers responded, searching for the six teens. With the help of a helicopter, all six were found.

At least three of the teens were arrested and the three others were released to their parents.

Officers say they also found a gun in the car. At this time, they are looking into where the gun came from, but do confirm the gun does not belong to the owner of the stolen Jeep.

