Missing Welch Girls: Crews search two new locations in Picher

PICHER, Okla. — The search for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman picked back up in Picher on Thursday in two new dig sites.

Bible and Freeman were kidnapped out of Welch and killed in December 1999. Crews have been searching for their remains ever since, including at multiple sites in Picher over the last few years.

Multiple agencies including the FBI, OSBI, Delaware and Ottawa county deputies and Quapaw tribal police came out to help the search on Thursday in two new locations. Bible's mother Lorene posted on Facebook saying one location is at the memorial site set up for the girls, which is also the last known place the girls were kept alive before they were killed, and the place photographs of them were taken bound and gagged on a bed.

Lorene Bible Crews searching two sites in Picher, Oklahoma for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. Oct. 20, 2022.

The other location is a few blocks away at a property once owned by the former mayor of Picher, according to Lorene Bible. Crews are using ground-penetrating radar to search for signs of the girls' remains.

Ronnie Busick is the only man involved in their kidnapping still alive and serving time in the case. David Pennington and Phillip Welch died before they could face charges for the killings of both girls and Freeman's parents.

