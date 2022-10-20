Photos: Crews search two locations in Picher for missing Welch girls (Oct. 20, 2022)
Crews searching two sites in Picher, Oklahoma for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. Oct. 20, 2022.
Crews searching two sites in Picher, Oklahoma for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. Oct. 20, 2022.Photo by: Lorene Bible