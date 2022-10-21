Shuttling to the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Oktoberfest celebration brought back the festivalgoer favorites as always in 2022, but getting to the festival can be a learning experience for newcomers.

The Bavarian-themed festival started Thursday, but parking nearby is no longer an option. Multiple shuttles run back and forth from off-site parking lots to the festival to get people in and out.

“When it comes to hops, we will hop on that bus quicker than anybody," said shuttle rider Sid Condoluci. “We’re all ready to have a good time… enjoy ourselves.”

Condoluci, his wife, and his friends met at the shuttle stop on 12th Street between Cincinnati and Boston in downtown Tulsa to head into the festival.

“I think this avoids a lot of drunk driving on the road, I think this is very smart of Tulsa and it avoids the heavy congestion, leaving the event to come participate in this local evening that we’re going to have.”

We hopped on a shuttle ourselves to take a look at the process it takes to get to and from the festival grounds at River West Festival Park.

Tulsa Oktoberfest Map showing shuttle pickup locations around Tulsa for the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration. Oct. 20, 2022.

“It’s really nice," said Dylan Hall, another shuttle rider. "Able to park, get on the shuttle, and go straight to the thing and it's just a short shuttle right away.”

There's handicapped parking available at Marriot Southern Hills and OSU-Tulsa's north campus along the Greenwood District. Festivalgoers are still welcome to use Uber or Lyft, bike or walk up to Oktoberfest.

Take a look at the shuttle ride experience on 2 News Oklahoma at 10.

