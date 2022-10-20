Green Country woman showcases talent on 'The Voice'

TULSA, Okla. — From Green Country to the national stage, Valarie Harding is making a name for herself on Season 22 of "The Voice."

“It means a lot,” Harding said. “It means everything. I’ve put a lot of time in my community and to be able to be on John Legend’s team. I’m grateful that he loves my voice.”

She says being on "The Voice" stage is a moment she never thought possible.

“I didn’t think I’d be here and be on Team Legend,” she said.

Her worship pastor convinced her to audition. She says she was hesitant at first.

“I’m glad I tried out because this has been the most amazing experience,” Harding said.

She says she’s been singing her entire life. She was born and raised in Muskogee and sang in her church choir. When she was 11, she sang with a community choir that traveled to different states singing at conferences and conventions. She’s been singing with WallStreet Band for the last 19 years.

“Singing came from my mom and my dad’s side of the family,” she said. “It’s something I love to do. I love singing.”

Even though singing is in her blood, Harding says the national stage has helped further develop her talent and reminded her to protect her voice.

“I wasn’t taking my vocal cords seriously for years and when I went there, I had to get it together."

After winning the Battle Round this month, she’s heading to Knockouts.

“For me to hear that I’m making people happy in their homes on Mondays and Tuesdays, making them happy bringing cheer, bringing joy, bringing love, bringing peace into their homes, that’s everything to me,” she said.

She encourages other singers to follow their dreams.

“It’s never too late,” said Harding. “Just keep pursuing your dreams and this is like a big dream come true to be on The Voice stage.”

