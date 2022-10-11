Blake Shelton announces next season of 'The Voice' will be his last

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Oklahoma native and longtime coach on "The Voice" announced Tuesday that the next season of the singing competition show will be his last.
The announcement came alongside more details about the show's spring 2023 season. Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson will coach alongside Shelton.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."
Shelton has been with the show since it began.
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," he said. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”
Battles for Season 22 of the show continue Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. on NBC.
Trending Stories:
- Woman found dead after fire breaks out at midtown Tulsa home
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- OSU coach Mike Gundy nearly took Bucs job in 2012
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Five largest Oklahoma tribes to endorse Hofmeister in gubernatorial race
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter