TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left one dead in north Tulsa Monday morning.

Officers tell 2 News that a call came around 4 a.m. for an accident involving one car near East Admiral and South Delaware, but when police arrived on the scene, they realized this accident is more than just that.

“When officers arrived on scene they realized it was something more, it appeared some kind of shooting occurred," explains Sgt. J.C. Metzger. "At this part of it, we have one person who is deceased at the scene. It’s still very early into the investigation.”

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating and looking for any clues that led up to the moments of the shooting.

At this time, police say there are no witnesses and they don't have much to go on. They are currently still investigating.

If you think you know something or may have seen something, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

If you travel through the area or get off the highway there, police are advising people to go on past to Harvard.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as soon as we learn more.

