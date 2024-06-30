Tulsa police searching for suspect in murder at hotel near 51st and Yale

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a 56-year-old man dead at a hotel near 51st and Yale.

Lieutenant Justin Oxford with the Tulsa Police Department told 2 News that at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call.

Officers arrived on scene and met with a witness who said they heard the shots and saw somebody running from one of the rooms at the hotel.

The hotel manager and officers looked at the security footage but didn't see anything or find a victim.

An hour after officers left, the manager called TPD and said he found more video.

Oxford said on that video, you could see an argument, then shots and a suspect running from the scene.

Officers are currently investigating the cause of the shooting and believe they do have leads.

If you have any information about this case, please call 911.

