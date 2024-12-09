Tulsa police searching for suspect in deadly shooting outside of Main Event

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting on Dec. 8.

Officers said the shooting stemmed from a fight in the Main Event parking lot at 71st and Union.

Several people were fighting and witnesses told officers they heard several shots.

Two people were shot and taken to different hospitals by people at the scene.

One person died at the hospital and the other was injured.

Police are asking anyone with details to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

