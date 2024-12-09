Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police searching for suspect in deadly shooting outside of Main Event

Main Event shooting
Tulsa Police Department
Main Event shooting
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting on Dec. 8.

Officers said the shooting stemmed from a fight in the Main Event parking lot at 71st and Union.

Several people were fighting and witnesses told officers they heard several shots.

Two people were shot and taken to different hospitals by people at the scene.

One person died at the hospital and the other was injured.

Police are asking anyone with details to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US