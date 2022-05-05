Tulsa police searching for assault suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for someone they said assaulted an elderly woman in her home.

TPD said around 5 p.m.on April 11 someone called officers to the area of 51st and Memorial. When they got there they found an elderly woman home alone. Police said someone violently assaulted her. Emergency crews took her to the hospital with injuries to the face, head and body.

Officers believe the suspect is still in the Regency Park neighborhood near 8700 E. 51st St. The suspect description is vague, but 2 News will update you as we learn more about the suspect. Police do say he is on foot and may be staying in a vacant house in that area.

TPD wants neighbors be on the look out and report any suspicious people. Call 911 if he is seen.

The victim is recovering at the hospital.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --