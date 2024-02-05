Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police search for shooter after fight leaves man dead

homicide.jpg
Tulsa Police Department
homicide.jpg
Posted at 1:33 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 14:33:06-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the man who shot and killed Mario Adrian Munoz during a fight on Feb. 4.

Munoz was shot at a home near 67th E. Ave. and Jasper St. around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the home and found Munoz shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

TPD said Munoz and the shooter were in an argument, which led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Reference case 2024-005752.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7