Tulsa police search for shooter after fight leaves man dead

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the man who shot and killed Mario Adrian Munoz during a fight on Feb. 4.

Munoz was shot at a home near 67th E. Ave. and Jasper St. around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the home and found Munoz shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

TPD said Munoz and the shooter were in an argument, which led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Reference case 2024-005752.

