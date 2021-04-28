Tulsa police search for person of interest in robbery

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a person of interest in a recent robbery.

It happened on April 7 near 51st and Memorial.

Police said the victim was coming home after working the night shift, and as she came up to her door, a man came up behind her with a gun.

He forced his way into her bedroom and tried to sexually assault her, but after she didn't comply with his remarks, he changed his mind.

That's when officers said the man grabbed her purse and other items from the home and then left.

"Through our investigation, we have been able to gather some evidence, and collect some images of a person of interest," said Lt. Justin Ritter with the Tulsa Police Department.

Police believe the motive was robbery and not sexual assault.

If you recognize the man in the photo, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

