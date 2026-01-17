Tulsa police release body cam of fatal officer-involved shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that killed an armed woman last July.

2 News requested to see the footage because of initial concerns from the public, regarding changing facts.

On July 5, 2025, Tulsa police say they responded to a disturbance call in a neighborhood near Admiral and 193rd East Avenue.

One of the witnesses, a man in his car, told police that a woman carrying two butcher knives approached him, “acting crazy.”

On the body camera footage, you can see the man showing the officer cell phone video he recorded of his encounter with her.

“I’m going to kill him, I need help,” you can hear the suspect, later identified as Danielle Lee Fisher, saying.

“She had told him, call the police, because I am not going to clean up the blood of the person inside the home with me,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg, whom 2 News interviewed after the release of the video. “He [the witness] thought that was odd; did not want to get out of his car. And then she threatened a kid on a bike. And she started cutting branches off of a nearby tree, waiting for us to respond.”

The witness said he called police when he saw Fisher go back inside the house.

On the body cam, one officer mentions he has encountered the suspect before. She has a lengthy criminal history, including assault and battery on a police officer.

The video shows two officers approach the door, with one further back from them, in the yard. There is a woman and a man screaming and yelling inside the home.

The video shows Fisher open the door within seconds of officers knocking. At one point, she is holding some kind of lamp or candle holder.

Part of the video is redacted. Meulenberg said it is because the man is seen behind her without clothes on.

When she exits the home, she is carrying two knives, lunging at officers, when the one further back in the yard , fires at her.

Fisher remains standing. While officers continue to tell her to get on the ground, she walks toward the driveway. Two more shots are fired.

A total of nine shots are fired. Fisher does not survive the injuries.

Officers begin to do chest compressions and other life-saving measures until paramedics arrive.

The man inside the home crawls out of the house and complies with officers’ orders. He is unharmed.

The Tulsa County District Attorney has deemed the shooting justified and the officer is back on duty.

Initially, the facts surrounding the number of knives and who was unclothed at the time officers were on scene, had gotten mixed up in news reports, creating skepticism from some in the public.

Muelenberg explained that, while infrequent, sometimes details can get to the public incorrectly.

