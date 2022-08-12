Tulsa police: Over 11 pounds of fentanyl, meth, heroin found in large drug bust

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in jail after being found with over 11 pounds of assorted drugs including fentanyl, meth, and black tar heroin earlier this month, according to Tulsa police.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit served a warrant at an apartment near 1st and Rockford.

While serving the warrant, officers found 11 pounds of fentanyl, multiple pounds of meth, and over 140 grams of heroin, including some black tar heroin. $7,000 in cash and several; firearms were also recovered from the apartment.

According to the CDC, the estimated lethal dose of fentanyl is around 2 milligrams. Officers recovered more than 5,200 grams of fentanyl in both powders and pills, which is approximately enough for 2.5 million lethal doses.

Raul Plata-Cibrian was taken into custody. Plata-Cibrian told police he is from Tepic, the capital of the state of Nayarit, in western Mexico.

Plata-Cibrian is facing multiple charges of aggravated trafficking of controlled drugs and possession of a firearm.

Tulsa police say this marks the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history.

