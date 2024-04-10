Watch Now
AVOID AREA: Tulsa police officer involved in shooting near Apache & N. Lewis

Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 17:29:54-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in north Tulsa.

Police said this started as a domestic incident near Xanthus and Woodrow. They are asking people to avoid the area.

2 News Oklahoma has a crew on the way and will update as it develops.

