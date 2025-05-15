TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer is in the hospital after being injured during an arrest Wednesday evening.
Police said the officer received significant cuts to his head and face and is undergoing surgery.
TPD said around 7 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a liquor store near 11001 E 41st St. for a call about a man who was urinating and exposing himself behind the store.
WATCH: Tulsa police officer injured during arrest of suspect
Tulsa police officer injured during arrest of suspect
Police said the suspect had fled the area but was found near 43rd and Garnett.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube