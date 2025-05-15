Tulsa police officer injured during arrest of suspect

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer is in the hospital after being injured during an arrest Wednesday evening.

Police said the officer received significant cuts to his head and face and is undergoing surgery.

TPD said around 7 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a liquor store near 11001 E 41st St. for a call about a man who was urinating and exposing himself behind the store.

Police said the suspect had fled the area but was found near 43rd and Garnett.

The suspect was taken into custody.

