Tulsa police: Man stabbed, robbed while walking his dog in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man was robbed and stabbed at a south Tulsa gas station while walking his dog early Monday morning.

Police say they received a call about a stabbing around 3:30 a.m. near the QuikTrip off 51st and Yale. When they arrived, they found one man with a stab wound in the parking lot.

The victim told officers he was walking his dog when a group of people approached him and asked for money. He turned over his wallet and that's when one of the men in the group stabbed the victim, then took off.

"He did everything right. He handed over his wallet. Wasn't trying to fight over a wallet. And the suspects were just being evil," says Sgt. Darrell Ross with TPD.

Police believe to know who the suspects are in large part thanks to surveillance cameras at QT.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Sgt. Ross says the victim is expected to be okay.

