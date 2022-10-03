Watch Now
Tulsa police: Man shot in foot during robbery, looking for 2 suspects

Posted at 6:53 AM, Oct 03, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene investigating an early morning shooting in midtown Monday.

Officers were called to the area near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the foot.

The man told police he was confronted by two juveniles who robbed him, then shot him before leaving the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.

At this time, the identities of the suspects are unknown and police are still looking for them.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

