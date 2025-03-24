Tulsa police: Man shoots, kills man attacking him with bat

TULSA, Okla. — A man in east Tulsa shot and killed another man who attacked him with a bat, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The shooting happened near Admiral and 193rd East Avenue around 3 p.m., when a man was out working on his truck.

Officers reviewed security footage and said a homeless man with a bat rushed at him for an unknown reason.

At one point, the man with the bat began hitting him. He then grabbed his gun and shot the homeless man. The homeless man died a short time after.

The shooter was questioned and is not under arrest at this time.

All evidence will be given to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges are warranted.

