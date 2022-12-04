Tulsa police: Man found stabbed to death, suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. — A man was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning at a north Tulsa apartment complex.
Officers say they received a call about a possible stabbing around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived at the Pioneer Plaza Apartments, they found a man dead from a stab wound in an east stairwell.
Witnesses told police that the victim had been arguing with someone earlier in the evening.
TPD found Troy Decker and arrested him on one count of first-degree murder charges. They believe this is an isolated incident.
Trending Stories:
- New Details: Affidavit reveals details in Okmulgee Quad murder
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- YouTube features Impact Production's film, A Bocelli Family Christmas
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Inflation forces Tulsa area small businesses to make changes
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter