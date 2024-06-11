Tulsa police: Shots fired in store after people try to stop suspected thief

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after police said he fired a gun inside a Family Dollar on North Harvard near Apache.

The Tulsa Police Department said employees and customers in the store tried to stop a man man stealing from the store. They said that made a fight break out.

The man had a gun in his pocket, TPD said. Officers said at some point during the fight, the gun went off two to three times.

The shots didn't hit anyone.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

