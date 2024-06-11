Watch Now
Tulsa police: Shots fired in store after people try to stop suspected thief

Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 11, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after police said he fired a gun inside a Family Dollar on North Harvard near Apache.

The Tulsa Police Department said employees and customers in the store tried to stop a man man stealing from the store. They said that made a fight break out.

The man had a gun in his pocket, TPD said. Officers said at some point during the fight, the gun went off two to three times.

The shots didn't hit anyone.

